Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Down to $24.51

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.51, but opened at $23.60. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 196,905 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.