VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 228020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

