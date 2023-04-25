VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 228020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.
See Also
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.