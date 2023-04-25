Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.38 million and $20.43 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02203662 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,803,807.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

