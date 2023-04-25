Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEOEY opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

