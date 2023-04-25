Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Veolia Environnement Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VEOEY opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Read More
