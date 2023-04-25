Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verbund in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Verbund Price Performance

Verbund stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Verbund has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

