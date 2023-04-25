Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55 to $4.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

