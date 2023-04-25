Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.09. Approximately 14,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 20,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $509.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,446,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,287 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

