Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 297,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 253,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Vita Coco Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 74.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

