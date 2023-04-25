W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Lessened by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

GWW traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $677.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.