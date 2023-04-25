Wabash National (WNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY23 guidance at $2.70-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.70-$3.00 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $7,654,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 237,485 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

