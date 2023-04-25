Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Walmart stock opened at $152.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $158.13.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.