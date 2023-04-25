Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.62

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.
Want Want China Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.
Want Want China Company Profile
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Want Want China (WWNTY)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.