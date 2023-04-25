Washington Trust Bank Acquires 405 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.38. The company had a trading volume of 114,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,008. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.53 and its 200-day moving average is $189.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

