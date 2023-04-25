Washington Trust Bank Acquires 7,565 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,473,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,800,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

