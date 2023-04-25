Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.8 %

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,262. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,523.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

