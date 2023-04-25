Washington Trust Bank Grows Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,581 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank owned about 0.39% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.69. 1,104,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.