Washington Trust Bank Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.02. 253,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,370. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.86 and a 200 day moving average of $252.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

