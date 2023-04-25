Washington Trust Bank Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.18. 1,660,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,032. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $291.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

