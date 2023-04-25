Washington Trust Bank Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $12,750,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 24,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.92. 255,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,189. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

