Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,139 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $47,051,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 357.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,289,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $35,140,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 381,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

