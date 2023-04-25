Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,956 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.79. 1,037,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.