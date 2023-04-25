Washington Trust Bank Sells 21,342 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $116,429,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,710,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after buying an additional 970,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.