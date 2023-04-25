Washington Trust Bank Sells 2,395 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

NYSE:DE traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $384.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,031. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

