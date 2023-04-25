Washington Trust Bank Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.53. 341,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

