Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$1.19 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.9 %

Waste Connections stock opened at C$192.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$182.92. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$148.05 and a twelve month high of C$196.65.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$174.00.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

