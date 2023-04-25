Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 0.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

Shares of WM stock opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

