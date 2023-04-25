WAX Price Down 9.1% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, WAX has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $175.06 million and $4.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,024,910 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,619,082,517.937108 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06778452 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,677,202.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

