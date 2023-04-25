WAXE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $57,698.01 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for about $66.45 or 0.00241777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

