WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises 2.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WEC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 349,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,810. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

