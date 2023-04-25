Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Darling Ingredients (DAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) recently:

4/24/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00.

4/14/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2023 – Darling Ingredients is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – Darling Ingredients is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,591,000 after acquiring an additional 572,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 474,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 466,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

