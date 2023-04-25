WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 423.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WesBanco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

