Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%.

NYSE:WHG opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.20. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.69%.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at $500,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at $500,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $41,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,509.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock worth $146,072. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

