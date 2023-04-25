Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Increased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $20,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 145,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.