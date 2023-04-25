Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,000 Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ALJ Regional were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALJJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 63.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 292,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 21.1% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALJJ stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $48.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

