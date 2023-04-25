Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Telesat worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Telesat by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telesat by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 939,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Telesat by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telesat by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the period.

Telesat Trading Up 2.4 %

Telesat stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Telesat Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

