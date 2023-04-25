Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises about 1.7% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 140.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.