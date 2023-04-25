Wolff Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,583,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,182,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.50. 68,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average is $162.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.