Wolff Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,879. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.