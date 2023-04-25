Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 100,813 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,813 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after acquiring an additional 408,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,658,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,900,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,361,000 after acquiring an additional 303,844 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 492,022 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.