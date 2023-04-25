Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.18. 205,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,111. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.90.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.