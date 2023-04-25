WOO Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.62 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $429.03 million and approximately $52.62 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,685,415,657 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

