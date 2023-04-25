WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 760 ($9.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WPP opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $65.15.

WPP Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.4657 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in WPP by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.