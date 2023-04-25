WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 760 ($9.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
WPP Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of WPP opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $65.15.
WPP Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in WPP by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.