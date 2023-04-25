Wrapped Cardano Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,073.72 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $13.31 billion and $7,073.72 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,711,298,229 coins and its circulating supply is 34,799,842,014 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,711,298,229.443 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.38187546 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $9,535.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

