Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $11.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.