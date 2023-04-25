Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.00

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 558100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $600.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock worth $1,050,164 in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

