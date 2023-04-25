Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,580 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,741,000 after buying an additional 1,180,045 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $59,138,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,279,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

