Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,077 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $130.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

