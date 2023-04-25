Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 69,689 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Camtek as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Camtek by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 143.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Camtek Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

