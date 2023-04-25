Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 9,665 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000. ASML makes up approximately 1.3% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Down 1.1 %

ASML stock opened at $627.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.