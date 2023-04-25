Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $9.55 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,000. Asana makes up 2.3% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asana by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Asana by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Asana by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Trading Down 5.2 %

Asana stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. Research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

